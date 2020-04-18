Despite COVID-19, protesters gather in Brookfield to 'liberate' Wisconsin Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:45s - Published now Despite COVID-19, protesters gather in Brookfield to 'liberate' Wisconsin Hundreds of people gathered in Brookfield to protest the extension of Wisconsin's Stay at Home order which is scheduled to end on May 26. 0

