DoorDash Delivery Driver Recalls 'Preparing To Die' After Being Shot At While On Job

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DoorDash Delivery Driver Recalls 'Preparing To Die' After Being Shot At While On Job VICTIM WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD INTHE 200 BLOCK OF -- ESSENTIALWORKERS ARE UNDERSTANDABLYNERVOUS WORKING DURING THEPANDEMIC.THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT THEVIRUS AND FOR SOME VIOLENCE.TONIGHT WE'RE HEARING FROM ADOOR DASH DLIVY DRIVER THATSAYS HE'S LUCKY TO BE ALIVEAFTER SHOT AT WHILE DELIVERINGFOOD HE RECOUNTED HEARTSTOPPING DETAILS WITH HOWARDMONROE.JUST A LOT OF PEOPLE TRYINGTO MACK A LIVING TO SUPPORT MYFAMILY AND THE RISK THAT COMESWITH IT.THURSDAY EVENING THE RISKSBECAME ALMOST TOO MUCH FOR ONEDOOR DASH DELIVERY DRIVER[ SHOTS ].HE ONLY WANTED TO BEIDENTIFIED AS WILLIAM AND WASSO SHAING UP HE ONLY WANTED TOSPEAK OVER THE PHONE.WILLIAM SAYS HE PASSED A GROUPOF MEN WHILE MAKING A DLIVY ATABOUT 11:15 ON THE 1500 BLOCKOF GIRARD AVENUE.I WAS TALKINGTO THE CUSTOMER HANDED HIM HISDOOR DASH FOOD AND I HEARDFIREWORKS GO OFF BEHIND ME ANDI SAID GO INSIDE JOKINGLY.WILLIAM LAID OFF FROM AFULL TIME JOB AND HAS1-MONTH-OLD AT HOME SAYS HEWOULD LATER LEARN THAT FIREWORK WAS ACTUALLY GUNFIRE.I COULDN'T BELIEVE WHAT WASGOING ON AT THE TIME[ SHOTS ] AND THEN SECOND ANDTHIRD SHOTS RANG OFF AND IREALIZED WHAT WAS GOING ON.HE RAN FOR COVER AND DUCKEDBEHIND AN SUV.I WAITED FOR SHOTS TO STOPAND I HEARD THE MEN YELLING ATEACH OTHER AND I KNEW I WASNOT SAY.I KEPT SQUATTING BEHIND THESUV AND JUST GOT PREPARED DIE.THANKFULLY HAD HE WAS NOTPHYSICALLY HURT BUT HIS BACKWINDOW WAS SHOT OUT.SATURDAY MORNING APP AUTO BODYSHOP CONTACTED HIM TO FIX THEWINDOW.





