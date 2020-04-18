Global  

WH Adviser: Protesters Objecting To COVID-19 Lockdowns Are Like Rosa Parks

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:49s - Published
There's been a spate of protests across the US of those objecting to mandatory lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Business Insider, White House adviser Stephen Moore has repeatedly compared those same protesters to civil-rights icon Rosa Parks.

An icon of the civil rights movement, Parks was arrested in Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

I call these people modern-day Rosa Parks.

They are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.

White House Adviser Stephen Moore Interview, The Washington Post On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a three-phase strategy to reopen parts of the country.

The next day, he tweeted his wish that leaders "LIBERATE" Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia from stay-at-home orders put in place by Democratic governors.

