President Donald Trump Shouts Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter Ahead Of NFL Draft Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:28s - Published now President Donald Trump Shouts Out Lamar Jackson On Twitter Ahead Of NFL Draft We all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most popular players in the NFL, and as it turns out, President Donald Trump is also a fan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike the Deplorable #Trump2020 RT @Crimsontider: Even @realDonaldTrump Loves the Crimson Tide !!! Roll Tide ! https://t.co/6EUlp8Cef7 11 hours ago Mr.Carter RT @247Sports: WATCH: President Donald Trump shouted out Alabama football during Thursday's press briefing concerning the COVID-19 pandemic… 2 days ago Debbie Dooley Even @realDonaldTrump Loves the Crimson Tide !!! Roll Tide ! https://t.co/6EUlp8Cef7 2 days ago 247Sports WATCH: President Donald Trump shouted out Alabama football during Thursday's press briefing concerning the COVID-19… https://t.co/plw7akGQVX 2 days ago