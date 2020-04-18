Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab

Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab

Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the United States' top expert on infectious disease.

He's played a critical role in the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At the White House on Friday, Fauci rejected a conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab.

He said the available evidence on the origins of the virus is "totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tommack

Tom Mack ⭐️ Here’s an example of what fake news looks like, and how you push back...Dr. Fauci pushes back against misleading in… https://t.co/NbbLCzSCbw 1 day ago

Alfred_2009

Alfred @gmurr5 @NPR The biased media keeps trying to imply that bullshit so much that even the mild mannered Dr Fauci had… https://t.co/b7KH9o1KT4 3 days ago

CindyMB1935

mama4life* RT @siIentmajority: 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response https://t.co/zXonO… 4 days ago

siIentmajority

The Silent Majority 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response https://t.co/zXonOwiOTj 4 days ago

kkar1111

On_Q RT @kjfkugkujvj: 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response https://t.co/T6LzA5Zw… 4 days ago

kjfkugkujvj

Athena Cruz 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response… https://t.co/lB9f2QQDqV 4 days ago

JulieFu65942686

Julie Funk 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response https://t.co/PXmSPtc112 4 days ago

ellaneeves2

ELLA 'Don't even imply that': Fauci denies Trump pressured him to clarify remarks on coronavirus response https://t.co/tKLMwWNCL5 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.