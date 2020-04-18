Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Fauci Pushes Back On Fox News' Narrative That COVID-19 Was Made In A Lab Dr. Anthony Fauci is the United States' top expert on infectious disease. He's played a critical role in the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the White House on Friday, Fauci rejected a conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab. He said the available evidence on the origins of the virus is "totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human. 0

