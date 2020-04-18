Trump: Some States To Begin Lifting Restrictions

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

“We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however.

