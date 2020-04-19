Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Veterinarian gives tips for those considering pet adoption during stay at home order

Veterinarian gives tips for those considering pet adoption during stay at home order

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Veterinarian gives tips for those considering pet adoption during stay at home order

Veterinarian gives tips for those considering pet adoption during stay at home order

As many Northeast Ohioans are spending most of their time at home due to the stay at home order in across the state, some people have decided to use their time at home to bring a new, furry friend into their lives.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.