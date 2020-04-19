Taylor Swift Cancels All Shows In 2020

Swift canceled all live appearances and performances for the rest of 2020 in what she said was an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift wrote on Twitter.

"Please, please stay healthy and safe.

Previously scheduled shows will take place in 2021 and ticketholders will be given new tickets then, according to a statement attached to her tweet.