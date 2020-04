Government to give farmers $19 billion in relief Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:30s - Published now Government to give farmers $19 billion in relief Farmers and ranchers in both Kansas and Missouri will get a little relief as the USDA announced $19 billion relief package on Friday. 0

Government to give farmers $19 billion in relief THAN ANY OTHERCOUNTRY ACCORDING TOTHE PRESIDENT.TO ENSURE WE ALL HAVEACCESS TO THE FOOD WENEED--THE U-SDEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE IS ALSOROLLING OUT THECORONAVIRUS FOODASSISTANCE PROGRAMIT"S 19 BILLIONDOLLARS AIMED TO HELPTHE COUNTRY"S AG-PRODUCERS DURING THISNATIONAL EMERGENCY41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGEXPLAINS WHAT THISMEANS FOR OUR AREA AGPRODUCERS.CONSUMER HABITS ARECHANGING DURING THISPANDEMIC"ESPECIALLYHOW WE EAT --WHICH ISIMPACTING WHAT ISHAPPENING WITH OURLOCAL AGRICULTUREECONOMY.MANY FARMERS ANDRANCHERS LOOKING TOTAKE ANY KIND OF HELPTHEY CAN GET.President Trump:The Department ofAgriculture will beimplementing a 19 billiondollar relief program for ourgreat farmers and ranchers asthey cope with the fallout ofglobal pandemic.PRESIDENT TRUMP ALONWITH USDA SECRETARYSONNY PURDUEANNOUNCES A MASSIVE19-BILLION DOLLARPROGRAM TO HELP PROPUP A STRUGGLINGINDUSTRY.Sonny Perdue:I think American now knowsthat more than ever thwholesome food that ourfamilies depend upon startswith America"s farmersand ranchers.THIS PROGRAM GIVESDIRECT SUPPORT TO AG-PRODUCERS"BY THETUNE OF 16-MILLIONDOLLARS"BASED ONACTUAL LOSSES WHERPRICES AND MARKETSUPPLY CHAINS HAVEBEEN IMPACTEALSO"THE USDA WILLPARTNER WITH LOCALDISTRIBUTORS WHOSEWORKFORCE HAS BEENIMPACTED BY THECLOSURE OF FOODSERVICE COMPANIES TOPURCHASE 3-BILLIONDOLLARS WORTH OFFRESH PRODUCE"DAIRAND MEAT.THE MISSOURI FARMBUREAU THINKS THIS WILLPROVIDE SOME MUCHNEEDED RELIEBlake Hurst-President, MissouriFarm BureauWe"ve had a tremendousshock to the market,we"ve seen all prices drby 50-percent or half of whatthey were a couple monthago, cattle prices, 30-40percent, corn prices 20-percent drop, soy beans 10-20percent.THE LOSS INPRICES"MAKING THFAMILY FARM EVEN MORECASH-STRAPPED.Blake Hurst-President, MissouriFarm BureaThey are rapidly, rapidly losingequity and will be hardpressed, many of them tosurvive so this thing is reallyreally serious.IT"S AN INDUSTRY USEDTO HARD TIMES"BUTNEVER SEEN ANYTHINGLIKE THIS.That"s what makes itunique, just every sector ofagriculture suffering.MANY HOPING THESUFFERINGENDS"ENSURINGYOU"LL HAVE FOODWHEN YOU NEED IT.Blake Hurst-President, MissouriFarm BureauPraying that we get on top ofthis thing and kind of resumenormal life sometime soon.ANOTHER CROP IMPACTEIS CORN"IN THEETHANOL MARKET--ASPEOPLE ARE DRIVINGLESS.IT"S UNCLEAR WHENTHIS PROGRAM WILLSTART"OR HOW MUCHMONEY EACH KANSAS ANDMISSOURI WILL GET OUTOF THIS PROGRAM.REPORTNG IN KCNICK STARLING





