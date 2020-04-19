T-Shirt Company Donates Thousands Of Cloth Face Masks In Brea Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:54s - Published 1 day ago T-Shirt Company Donates Thousands Of Cloth Face Masks In Brea Bayside Made In America Apparel & Headwear gave out about 20,000 masks on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this