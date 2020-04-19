Why kids need to learn about gender and sexuality | Lindsay Amer

Lindsay Amer is the creator of "Queer Kid Stuff," an educational video series that breaks down complex ideas around gender and sexuality through songs and metaphors.

By giving kids and their families a vocabulary to express themselves, Amer is helping to create more empathetic adults -- and spreading a message of radical acceptance in a world where it's sometimes dangerous to just be yourself.

"I want kids to grow up and into themselves with pride for who they are and who they can be," Amer says.