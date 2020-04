Raiders eyeing a wide receiver in first round

FOOTBALL IN THE ENDZONE - THERAIDERS RANKED IN THE BOTTOMHALF OF THE LEAGUE LAST YEARSO IN NEXT THURSDAYS DRAFT --THE ATHLETIC'S TASHAN REEDBELIEVES DEREK CARR WOULD BE AHAPPY MAN WITH AN UPGRADE AT ACERTAIN POSITION GROUP.

SOT -TASHAN REED"GO OUT AND GIVE HIM SOMERECEIVERS,YOU KNOW I THINK IF YOU ASKEDHIM, HE WOULD PLAY UP THE GUYSON THE ROSTER,HE DOESN'T WANT TO DOWN ANY OFHIS TEAMMATES, BUT HE NEEDS SOMEHELPOUT THERE."WHEN ITS THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERSTIMETO BE ON THE CLOCK -- THEY'LL BEPICKING TWELFTH -- A GOOD SPOTTO GRAB ONE OF THE TOP 3RECIEVERS IN THIS YEARS DRAFTCLASSSOT - TASHAN REED"CEEDEE LAMB, HENRY RUGGS, ANDJERRYJUEDY ONE OF THOSE THREE SHOULDBE STILL BE THERE AT 12 AND IFTHEY ARE , ITHINK THEY'LL GO OUT AND TAKETHEM.

THAT PLAYER MAY NOT BEWHAT AMARI COOPERWAS, PARTICURARLY WITH THATBEING SUCH A WEAK POSITION ONTHEIRROSTER RIGHT NOW, I DONT SEETHEM GOING ANYWHERE BUT RECIEVERAT 12."THE RAIDERS FOUND GAME 1STARTERS INLAST YEARS DRAFT OUTSIDE OF THETOP 32 PICKS -- SOT - TASHANREED"IT'S REALLY THOSE MIDDLE ROUNDSWHERE THEY HAD THE MOST SUCCESSAND THIS YEAR THEY HAVE THREETHIRD ROUNDPICKS, A THIRD AND A FIFTH ANDSO, THEY'RE KIND OF IN THATRANGE WHERETHEY MIGHT KIND OF FIND SOMEGUYS THAT WEREN'T THE BESTCOLLEGE PLAYERS INTHE WORLD, MIGHT NOT BE AS HIGHON SOME PEOPLE'S DRAFT BOARDSBUT THEYHAVE VALUES IN THOSE LATERROUNDS."REED EXPECTS THE RAIDERS TOIMPROVETHEIR ROSTER -- BUT WILL HOLDGRADING THE DRAFT CLASS FOR AFEW YEARSSOT - TASHAN REED"WITH HOW THINGS ARE NOW, WELIKE TO,JUMP ON JUDGEMENT FOR GUYS EARLYON, BUT I THINK SPECIFICALLY INTHENFL YOU HAVE TO GIVE GUYS ALITTLE MORE TIME AND CAN'T FULLYEVALUATE A DRAFTCLASS UNTIL THREE OR FOUR YEARSDOWN THE LINE." SOT - MATTLIVELYIF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE NFLDRAFT, YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHTHERE ON OUR NETWORK.

23ABC ISYOUR HOMEFOR ALL THINGS NFL DRAFT --STARTING THURSDAY AT 4 PMTHROUGH THESEVENTH ROUND ON SATURDAY.FOR 23ABC SPORTS, IM MATTLIVELY,CONNECTING YOU.