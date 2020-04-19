Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published now Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due To COVID-19 Complications In an announcement on Instagram, the wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero says doctors were forced to amputate his leg due to complications from the coronavirus. 0

