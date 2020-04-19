Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NFL Draft coming to Channel 13

NFL Draft coming to Channel 13

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published
NFL Draft coming to Channel 13
NFL Draft coming to Channel 13 this week. Day 1 is on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NFL Draft coming to Channel 13

FROM THE N-F-L DRAFT.YOU CAN CATCH ALL THEACTION.....HERE ON 13 ACTION NEWS!

HERE'SOUR LINE UP.....FOR DAY ONE....ON APRIL -23-RD.IT STARTS AT -3-.....WITH "THE RAIDERS 20-20 DRAFTSPECIAL"....AT -4-..."ABC'S WORLD NEWSTONIGHT".AT 4:30...13 ACTION NEWS.THE DRAFT STARTS...AT -5-.

THEN...AT 8:30..CATCH A SPECIAL EDITION.....OF 13 ACTION NEWS.WE ARE YOUR HOME.....FOR EVERY ROUND OF THE DRAFT!CHECK THIS OUT...IF YOU LOOK TOWARDS BLACK




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.