Bird on a wire demonstrates perfect social distancing

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
Just an amusing clip of a bird demonstrating exemplary social distancing by sitting apart from the rest of the flock.

The moment was captured in Thailand today (April 19th).

"One little swallow is very independent of the others, and stays all alone on another wire," said the filmer.




