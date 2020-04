Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak, says a mistake is a mistake | Oneindia

AS US PRESIDENT CONTINUES TO ATTACK CHINA AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION OF NEGLECTING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FOR A LONG TIME, TRUMP ON SATURDAY WARNED CHINA OF “CONSEQUENCES” IF IT WAS FOUND TO HAVE BEEN “KNOWINGLY RESPONSIBLE” FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

US PRESIDENT SAID THAT IT COULD HAVE BEEN STOPPED IN CHINA BEFORE IT STARTED AND IT WASN’T, AND THE WHOLE WORLD IS SUFFERING BECAUSE OF IT.

HE WENT ON TO SAYS THAT IF IT WAS A MISTAKE, A MISTAKE IS A MISTAKE.

BUT IF THEY WERE KNOWINGLY RESPONSIBLE, YEAH, I MEAN, THEN SURE THERE SHOULD BE CONSEQUENCES.

