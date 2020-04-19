Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that Lockdown is necessary.

No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city.

Have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain there will be no relaxation.

The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain banned during the lockdown period, the Home Ministry said today, days after permitting the online sale of goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops and other news #CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak