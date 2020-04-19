Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Delhi CM on Covid-19: Lockdown will remain without any relaxation, review on 27th April | Oneindia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that Lockdown is necessary.

No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city.

Have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain there will be no relaxation.

The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain banned during the lockdown period, the Home Ministry said today, days after permitting the online sale of goods like mobile phones, refrigerators, clothes, television sets and laptops and other news #CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.