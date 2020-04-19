Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: FOR USE OF VIDEO MUST COURTESY GLOBAL CITIZEN AND NOT FOR LIBRARY USE.

The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas on Saturday (April 18), featured a who's who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to mark the effects of the virus.

Contributions, all filmed in their homes, came from Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Bill Gates and dozens of others.

The event, led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, told the personal stories of teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers.