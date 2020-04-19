Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home Chart-topping star Lady Gaga gave fans "permission" to smile during her appearance on 'One World: Together At Home'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Content Catcher Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home https://t.co/aiR9tG67NU April 19, 2020 Lady Gaga… https://t.co/QLfoFuepWc 1 hour ago MSN Singapore @ladygaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home https://t.co/BOoOs1gIAh https://t.co/BAywRFNNtI 4 hours ago Shootersyk"DamyEku" Lady Gaga | Lady Gaga tells fans to smile during One World: Together At Home | https://t.co/bMctW7qua0… https://t.co/HAMQ5GkVFt 5 hours ago