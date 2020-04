Ben Simmons Playing 'Call Of Duty' To Help Raise Money For Charities Impacted By Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 hours ago Ben Simmons Playing 'Call Of Duty' To Help Raise Money For Charities Impacted By Coronavirus Without any hoops for the foreseeable future, one of the Sixers' starters is turning to E-gaming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ben Simmons Playing 'Call Of Duty' To Help Raise Money For Charities Impacted By Coronavirus GOOFY, TOLL FREE HOT LINE WILLRUN UNTIL THE END OF THEMONTH.IT WILL BE BUSY I HAVE AFEELING.WITH THE ANY HOOPS FOR THEFORESEEABLE FUTURE ONE OF THESTARS OF THE SIXERS IS TURNINGTO E GAMING, AND POINT GUARDBEN SIMMONS IS EMBRACING THECOMPETITIVE VALUE OF THE GAMECALL OF DUTY.IT IS NO THE JUST TO KEEP HIMEVENT ATTEND, SIMMONS ISPLAYING TO RAISE MONEY FORCHARITIES IMPACTED BY THECORONAVIRUS AND PART OF THEVIRTUAL GAMING TOURNAMENT CALLFIGHT TO FUND WHICH INCLUDESATHLETES, CELEBRITIES,PROFESSIONAL GAMERS.THE GUY WHO GETS PAID AT AHIGH LEVEL IN THE ONLY TORAISE MONEY JUST BECAUSE,PEOPLE WITH SELF EGOS WHERETHEY WANT TO WIN, BUT IT ISFOR A GREAT CAUSE WHICH ISGREAT.E GAME IS BIG, AND THIS ISALL GOING TO A GOOD CAUSE.SIMMONS IN HIS FIRST TASTE OFCOMPETITIVE GAMING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this