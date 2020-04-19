'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief

Marilyn Charlton RT @billboard: Three @KeithUrban's brought "Higher Love" to the One World: #TogetherAtHome benefit concert, which got Twitter talking. http… 12 seconds ago

Ams Srkian RT @PeepingMoon: Video: We are one world, stay strong: #ShahRukhKhan on #CoronavirusCrisis during #OneWorldTogetherAtHome virtual concert… 18 seconds ago

Heather RT @enews: We'll paint the kitchen neon, We'll brighten up the sky. We know we'll never get over Taylor Swift's #TogetherAtHome performance… 29 seconds ago

Thoughts from Middle Class America Someday, I'll be, living in a big old city And all you're ever gonna be is mean Someday, I'll be big enough so you… https://t.co/hV4TRVhGGG 31 seconds ago

Auslander RT @DailyMailCeleb: Lady Gaga's star-studded One World: Together At Home concert raises $127.9 MILLION for coronavirus relief efforts https… 32 seconds ago

Eleanor Freer RT @MarlowNYC: This @RollingStones performance was something else https://t.co/Na6ygsFOXy #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/jJkovZ4JyR 40 seconds ago

camila_cabello.mp3 RT @billboard: .@ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello delivered a beautiful rendition of Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" during the O… 49 seconds ago