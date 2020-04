Dem chair: Court election ‘red alert’ for Trump

PLUS, MILWAUKEE’S POSSIBLE MOVETO INCREASE ABSENTEE VOTING COMENOVEMBER.Adrienne: THE CITY OF MILWAUKEEMIGHT TRY TO BOOST ABSENTEEBALLOTS FOR THE NOVEMBERELECTION.SOME NEW CITY LEADERS AREPROPOSING A SAFE VOTE PROGRAM.THE CITY WOULD MAIL ANAPPLICATION FOR AN ABSENTEEBALLOT TO REGISTERED VOTERS,ALONG WITH A POST-PAID RETURNENVELOPE.TWO MILWAUKEE SUBURBS DID THATFOR THE APRIL 7 ELECTION, ANDSAW HIGH VOTER RESPONSE.I ASKED THE STATE PARTY CHAIRMeNABOUT THE IDEA, IN AWISPOLITICS.com AND MILWAUKEEPRESS CLUB EVENT LAST WEEK.Chm.

Hitt: IF WE’RE GOING TO DOSOMETHING LIKE THAT, I THINK ITNEEDS TO BE UNIFORM.I KNOW THAT AS A STATE PARTY, WEDID THAT WE THAT, WE TARGETEDHIGH-PROPSENSITY VOTERS, OVER60-YEARS-OLD, IN THIS LASTelection, and we send themabsentee ballot applications.And as a party, I think it isgreat.WE SHOULD USE THOSE TOOLS, THATSTRATEGY, BENN PROBABLY DID THESAME, OR something similar, butmy concern is if we are going tohave that, it needs to beuniform and NOT JUST ONE COUNTYDOES IT AND ONE MUNICIPALITYDOES IT, OR NOT, BECAUSE THEN WEHAVE A SITUATION WHERE PROBABLYmunicipalities WITH MORE MONEYOR COUNTIES WITH BIGGER BUDGETS,more staff can handle that, oras rural areas out state do not.I WOULD WORRY SIGNIFICANTLYABOUT THAT.Adrienne: SO YOU’D BE IN FAVOROF MAKING IT STATEWIDE?Chm.

Hitt: IF IT WAS STATEWIDE,funded statewide, that MAKES ITMORE PALATABLE.