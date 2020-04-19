Global  

Gavin Williamson outlines five tests which must be met before schools reopen

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlines the five tests that must be met before schools across the UK are re-opened.

They include seeing daily death rates from coronavirus coming down and having testing capacity and PPE confidently managed.

