DRPECON #OneWorldTogether World: Together At Home concert raises #129MILLION https://t.co/bE7szm04CZ via @DailyMailCeleb 8 minutes ago

Qatar Day- Pulse of Nation "One World: Together at Home" raises $127.9M to fight #COVID-19 Read more @ https://t.co/d4BAgFkwul… https://t.co/NRfMIlgXT7 18 minutes ago

ザック♿ RT @ONEChampionship: Thank YOU for your support in the fight against COVID-19!💪@glblctzn @WHO #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #TogetherAtHome #O… 18 minutes ago

THOINAH RT @GMA: ‘One World: Together at Home’ raises $127.9 million for the coronavirus fight. ABC News' @janai reports on the buzziest stories of… 21 minutes ago

Beat 102 103 If you missed the concert last night you catch it on T.V tonight at 7pm. https://t.co/UyezysaHFR 23 minutes ago

Imma Freak RT @extratv: Saturday's One World: #TogetherAtHome concert special, which was curated by @ladygaga, raised $127.9 million to support health… 28 minutes ago

Vivek One World: Together At Home concert raises $127.9 MILLION https://t.co/UfdeEU1sTH 31 minutes ago