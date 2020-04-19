Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Declares America 'King Of Ventilators'

Trump Declares America 'King Of Ventilators'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Trump Declares America 'King Of Ventilators'
President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RilingBill

Bill Riling @DeepStateExpose @realDonaldTrump News Flash! Trump STEAMROLLS over states rights and crowns himself "Chancellor Fu… https://t.co/vF0MWbD5cT 5 days ago

Hervorrager

Mark Rager @washingtonpost President #Trump declares himself #King of #America! It's past time to bring in experienced… https://t.co/iNo07zUvXj 5 days ago

JohnJkuykendall

John Kuykendall Fact check: Trump falsely claims 'ultimate authority' https://t.co/JEK2NRF3FK Trump declares himself King of Ameri… https://t.co/vxQxycD6Rz 5 days ago

MacTK65

EMC Gov. Cuomo: President basically declares himself 'King Trump' https://t.co/1WTyBjBvII via @NBCNews --- AMERICA DOE… https://t.co/rCnOKwogcv 5 days ago

LiebermanSharon

Sharon Lieberman Trump the Narcissistic Authoritarian Statist Declares He Has ‘ Is America great yet with her new king? Total powe… https://t.co/4HASWwpAsH 5 days ago

dan_mcquiston

Dan McQuiston RT @NutherFineMess: #BreakingNews TRUMP DECLARES HIMSELF KING OF AMERICA . 5 days ago

NutherFineMess

Uncle Haggis #BreakingNews TRUMP DECLARES HIMSELF KING OF AMERICA . 5 days ago

bobpi31415

Bob @JoeBiden @judgekarofsky We need #JoeBiden Trump declares he has “total Authority” America wants a president, not a king 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.