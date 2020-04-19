Trump Declares America 'King Of Ventilators'

Bill Riling @DeepStateExpose @realDonaldTrump News Flash! Trump STEAMROLLS over states rights and crowns himself "Chancellor Fu… https://t.co/vF0MWbD5cT 5 days ago

Mark Rager @washingtonpost President #Trump declares himself #King of #America! It's past time to bring in experienced… https://t.co/iNo07zUvXj 5 days ago

John Kuykendall Fact check: Trump falsely claims 'ultimate authority' https://t.co/JEK2NRF3FK Trump declares himself King of Ameri… https://t.co/vxQxycD6Rz 5 days ago

EMC Gov. Cuomo: President basically declares himself 'King Trump' https://t.co/1WTyBjBvII via @NBCNews --- AMERICA DOE… https://t.co/rCnOKwogcv 5 days ago

Sharon Lieberman Trump the Narcissistic Authoritarian Statist Declares He Has ‘ Is America great yet with her new king? Total powe… https://t.co/4HASWwpAsH 5 days ago

Dan McQuiston RT @NutherFineMess: #BreakingNews TRUMP DECLARES HIMSELF KING OF AMERICA . 5 days ago

Uncle Haggis #BreakingNews TRUMP DECLARES HIMSELF KING OF AMERICA . 5 days ago