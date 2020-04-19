Global  

Why did govt rethink lockdown rules? Vikram Chandra explains

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:10s - Published
The government on Sunday said that the decision to allow sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms was withdrawn after it was felt that it may impact the Covid-19 fight.

This after Congress had attacked the government, claiming the move will hurt local retailers.

Vikram Chandra explains this and other big stories of the locked down Sunday

