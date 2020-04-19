Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus could file for bankruptcy this week

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, sources told Reuters, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The debt-laden Dallas-based company has been left with few options after the pandemic forced it to temporarily shut all 43 of its Neiman Marcus locations, roughly two dozen Last Call stores and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York.

Other department store operators that have also had to close their stores are battling to avoid Neiman Marcus’ fate.

Macy’s and Nordstrom have been rushing to secure new financing, such as by borrowing against some of their real estate.

J.C.

Penney is contemplating a bankruptcy filing as a way to rework its unsustainable finances and save money on looming debt payments.

A bankruptcy filing would be a grim milestone that Neiman Marcus has spent the last few years trying to avoid.

It pushed out due dates on its financial obligations last year in a restructuring deal with some creditors.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mmarcialeigh

Marcia Laning RT @TomFitton: Exclusive: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Looking forward to all the media stories about how thi… 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.