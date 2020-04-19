How Bill Cosby Is Trying To Get Out Of Jail Free

Disgraced comedian and convicted sex offender Bill Cosby is angling for an early release from prison.
Newser reports Cosby hopes to be among the currently incarcerated set free amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cosby's lawyer has requested compassionate release.
Cosby was initially denied release because he's considered a violent offender.
He argues that the 82-year-old has a litany of underlying medical issues that mean the virus would likely prove fatal should he contract it behind bars.
Mr. Cosby was not given a life sentence nor a death sentence.
Attorney Andrew Wyatt