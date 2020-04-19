Global  

In Other News: New terror outfit in J&K, Kartarpur Gurudwara damaged, & more

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
From a new terror group in Jammu and Kashmir, to the domes at the historic Kartarpur Gurudwara suffering damage, here are news updates from around the country and the world.

The education department and schools in Punjab's Ludhiana have decided to stop using Zoom, the video calling app, after the Central government's warning that it might be unsafe.

Also, a team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, have created a new kind of Random Access Memory technology.

