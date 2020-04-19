Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:20s - Published now Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Elornen 🕷️ RT @euronews: Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 https://t.co/i1ugjt8jik 31 seconds ago Anu Sieberk Germany is carrying out Europe’s first large-scale coronavirus antibody testing to help assess infection rates and… https://t.co/D4jrysF3Yf 9 minutes ago