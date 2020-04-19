Super Hot Model Maye Musk's Morning Beauty Routine

Maye Musk is the mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk.

She's also a smoking hot model and author in her own right.

Musk turns 72 on April 19, and has a morning skin routine that's obviously working for her.

According to Allure, Musk starts her regime by removing any makeup that still may be clinging on from the day before.

She follows that up by cleansing her face with Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser, then turns to CoverGirl lip balm to battle dry lips.

After applying eye cream, Musk uses an especially luxurious moisturizer: Dior Prestige La Creme Texture Essentielle.

The $400 cream may not be within everyone's budget though.

If that's the case, Musk highly recommends CeraVe Moisturizing Cream.

Musk doesn't recommend any particular sunscreen, though— just that you wear it and glop it on first thing in the morning!