Get To The Point: Acupuncture Terminology

Everyone, from supermodels to influencers to fashion stylists, suddenly seems to be turning to acupuncture.

The ancient Chinese practice offers pain relief, stress reduction, and even tighter, brighter skin.

According to Allure, 10 million acupuncture treatments are administered annually in the United States.

In Western medicine, the solution to a shoulder ache could be a cortisone injection at the pain site.

But an acupuncturist might treat the same issue by targeting a point on the leg.