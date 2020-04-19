Global  

COVID-19 case numbers 4/19

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
An area nursing home.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

Both indiana and illinois health departments... and county health departments update case numbers daily.

Let's begin our coverage of coronavirus in the wabash valley with a look at those numbers.

Locally... you can see on this map many counties have reported at least 1-case.

Vigo county still has the most local cases.

According to the state health department... 5-people have died here... and there are 57-total cases.

More than 4-hundred people have been tested.

The state is reporting 3-deaths in greene county and 3-deaths in daviess county.

Jasper county, illinois is reporting 20 cases and 1-death.

Taking a look at the state-wide view now... you can see a lot of red.

Most counties in both states are reporting case.

The number of cases and deaths went up in both states today.

There are now more than 11-thousand cases in indiana.

5-hundred and 62-hoosiers have died.

In illinois... the state health department is reporting more than 30-thousand cases.

That includes nearly 13-hundred deaths.

The u-s surpassed 40-thousand deaths today.

More than 7-hundred thousand people have been infected




