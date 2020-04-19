COVID-19 case numbers 4/19

An area nursing home.

Both indiana and illinois health departments... and county health departments update case numbers daily.

Let's begin our coverage of coronavirus in the wabash valley with a look at those numbers.

Locally... you can see on this map many counties have reported at least 1-case.

Vigo county still has the most local cases.

According to the state health department... 5-people have died here... and there are 57-total cases.

More than 4-hundred people have been tested.

The state is reporting 3-deaths in greene county and 3-deaths in daviess county.

Jasper county, illinois is reporting 20 cases and 1-death.

Taking a look at the state-wide view now... you can see a lot of red.

Most counties in both states are reporting case.

The number of cases and deaths went up in both states today.

There are now more than 11-thousand cases in indiana.

5-hundred and 62-hoosiers have died.

In illinois... the state health department is reporting more than 30-thousand cases.

That includes nearly 13-hundred deaths.

The u-s surpassed 40-thousand deaths today.

More than 7-hundred thousand people have been infected