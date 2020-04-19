Global  

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday.

According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage.

The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still trying to establish a final death toll.

Wortman is now dead, but law enforcement will not confirm that he'd been shot by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The killings started late on Saturday in the small Atlantic coastal town of Portapique.

It's about 80 miles from the provincial capital, Halifax.

