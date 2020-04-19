Global  

At Least 10 Killed In Mass Shooting In Nova Scotia, Canada

At Least 10 Killed In Mass Shooting In Nova Scotia, Canada
Authorities said the suspect was arrested but later died.
dannahy_tina

tina dannahy Sky News: Canada: At least 10 people killed after mass shooting in Nova Scotia. https://t.co/7FKw1yPqpe 3 seconds ago

BSCMiPrimerAmor

Alex BscMiPrimerAmor RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: Mass shooting leaves at least 10 dead in Nova Scotia, Canada. https://t.co/3wfA7k6IYQ 12 seconds ago

zaswadosaze

zoli osaze Canadian authorities say at least 10 people, including officer, were killed in mass shooting https://t.co/UcAzjwhm7O via @nbcnews 13 seconds ago

MazMHussain

Murtaza M. Hussain RT @NotOccupying: Canadian authorities say at least 10 people, including officer, killed in mass shooting https://t.co/vyXolAVbyn 15 seconds ago

sjsampford

Stephen RT @Breaking911: Nova Scotia Mass Shooting: - At least 10 dead, including female officer & suspect - Several crime scenes - Rampage lasted… 23 seconds ago

cetello27

Cetepo RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: At least 10 people, including a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday in N… 25 seconds ago

CannPhilips

Cann Philips RT @RanchoRedux: Canadian authorities say at least 10 people, including officer, killed in mass shooting https://t.co/mFPP1cuHpl 46 seconds ago

CeciliaBTory

Cecilia Bartholemew #BREAKING NEWS- AT LEAST 10 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED IN A MASS SHOOTING IN #CANADA 1 minute ago

