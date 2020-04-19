Abe movie - clip with Noah Schnapp and Seu Jorge Plot synopsis: Twelve-year-old Abe is an aspiring chef, but his family—half-Israeli, half-Palestinian—have never had a meal together without a fight.

But when Abe ditches his traditional summer camp to spend time with radical street chef Chico, his mentor’s fusion cuisine inspires him to unite his family through food.

Abe decides to cook a meal that will bring everyone to the table, but he’s about to learn that the kitchen can’t heal some age-old divides.

Director Fernando Grostein Andrade Writers Lameece Issaq, Jacob Kade Actors Noah Schnapp, Seu Jorge, Dagmara Dominczyk, Mark Margolis, Arian Moayed, Salem Murphy, Tom Mardirosian, Daniel Oreskes, Gero Camilo Genre Family, Comedy, Drama Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes