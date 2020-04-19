I Still Believe movie – Hope Comes Home - Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise.

Global  

I Still Believe movie – Hope Comes Home - Get it on Blu-ray and DVD May 5 From the creators of I Can Only Imagine comes the uplifting true-life story of Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp.

This inspiring tale follows Jeremy’s search for his artistic voice, leading him to his wildest professional dreams, as well as the love of his life.

But Jeremy’s hope and faith are put to the test when tragedy strikes.

I Still Believe is an incredible story of musical stardom, the heights of love, the depths of loss, and the healing power of the human spirit.

Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise.

#IStillBelieve

