Suicide Squad Movie Making Of - Behind the Scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker It feels good to be bad…the cast and crew of #SuicideSquad discuss Jared Leto's polarizing performance as the #Joker.

Featuring director and writer David Ayer and Margot Robbie.

U.S. intelligence officer #AmandaWaller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do.

However, once they realize they weren't picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad - made up of #Deadshot, #HarleyQuinn, #CaptainBoomerang, #ElDiablo, #Enchantress, #Slipknot, #Katana & #KillerCroc - resolve to die trying, or decide it's every man for himself?