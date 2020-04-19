Global  

Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus

Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus

Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus

Bob Lazier, Vail hotelier and Indianapolis 500 starter, died Saturday due to complications from the coronavirus, his family said.

thinkpuertorico

Think Puerto Rico Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus https://t.co/hkawmT0Xbx 1 hour ago

DenverNews24

Denver News Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus - CBS Denver https://t.co/ShBCuZ9eA4 2 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus https://t.co/xfy79Hhyo6 https://t.co/yk8jL6keeu 2 hours ago

jlpsnipes

Joe RT @WRMediaGroup: Sad news came out today. 1981 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Of The Year, Bob Lazier dies after a battle with COVID-19 at the ag… 1 day ago

WRMediaGroup

World Racing Media Sad news came out today. 1981 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Of The Year, Bob Lazier dies after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 81. 1 day ago

