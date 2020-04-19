Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:10s - Published now Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus Bob Lazier, Vail hotelier and Indianapolis 500 starter, died Saturday due to complications from the coronavirus, his family said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Think Puerto Rico Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus https://t.co/hkawmT0Xbx 1 hour ago Denver News Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus - CBS Denver https://t.co/ShBCuZ9eA4 2 hours ago CBSDenver Vail Hotelier Bob Lazier Dies After Battle With Coronavirus https://t.co/xfy79Hhyo6 https://t.co/yk8jL6keeu 2 hours ago Joe RT @WRMediaGroup: Sad news came out today. 1981 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Of The Year, Bob Lazier dies after a battle with COVID-19 at the ag… 1 day ago World Racing Media Sad news came out today. 1981 Indianapolis 500 Rookie Of The Year, Bob Lazier dies after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 81. 1 day ago