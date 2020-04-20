PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

You today, "peacehealth rides," is celebrating their second birthday...with over twenty one thousand members since its launch in 20-18.

Eugene's bike share system has logged over four hundred and thirty thousand miles.

And three hundred and ninety thousand trips have been taken in the past two years.

The bike share system*is still available even during the pandemic, but peacehealth rides say they are taking the appropriate precautions to keep everyone safe.

"just again, encouraging everyone to do their part to stay home and just to use bikeshare for essential trips but id they are needing to go out, bike share is great transportation option and to make sure they follow safety protocol."

Peacehealth says the goal has always been to make this system feel like eugene's go-to bike share system.

To ride one of the bikes....you need to register online or through the mobile app...and the bike can be returned to any