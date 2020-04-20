Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

Since its launch in 2018, over 430,000 miles have been logged and over 390,000 trips have been taken by the system's 21,000 members.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PeaceHealth Rides celebrates two years of service

You today, "peacehealth rides," is celebrating their second birthday...with over twenty one thousand members since its launch in 20-18.

Eugene's bike share system has logged over four hundred and thirty thousand miles.

And three hundred and ninety thousand trips have been taken in the past two years.

The bike share system*is still available even during the pandemic, but peacehealth rides say they are taking the appropriate precautions to keep everyone safe.

"just again, encouraging everyone to do their part to stay home and just to use bikeshare for essential trips but id they are needing to go out, bike share is great transportation option and to make sure they follow safety protocol."

Peacehealth says the goal has always been to make this system feel like eugene's go-to bike share system.

To ride one of the bikes....you need to register online or through the mobile app...and the bike can be returned to any




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.