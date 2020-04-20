San Diego County residents protest beach closures.



Tweets about this Chris RT @KUSINews: Should County Supervisor @NathanFletcher revise the public health order and allow San Diegans to enjoy the things they like t… 20 minutes ago De Qu RT @rubholz: Encinitas residents hold ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest San Diego County’s overreaching shutdown orders https://t.co/Earv5w4Por 2 hours ago 🇺🇸 ggg217 🥓 Be Safe RT @parissocalcat: Encinitas residents hold ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest San Diego County’s overreaching shutdown orders https://t.co/qPbRwa… 2 hours ago KUSI News Should County Supervisor @NathanFletcher revise the public health order and allow San Diegans to enjoy the things t… https://t.co/BWEcXPDuTy 3 hours ago cristie paris Encinitas residents hold ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest San Diego County’s overreaching shutdown orders https://t.co/qPbRwa8KkC 3 hours ago James Parr 👉🏗️🧱⭐⭐⭐ "County Supervisor Nathan Flether has ordered the closure of all county beaches, bays, parks, trails, golf courses,… https://t.co/FiN7UyAHMR 3 hours ago rubholz Encinitas residents hold ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest San Diego County’s overreaching shutdown orders https://t.co/Earv5w4Por 4 hours ago