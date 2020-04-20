At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published now At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage overnight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage SHOOTING SPREE OVERNIGHT.POLICE SAY THERE ARE A HALFDOZEN CRIME SCENES SPREADACROSS NOVA SCOTIA.THEY SAY THE 51-YEAR-OLD GUNMANIMPERSONATED A POLICE OFFICERAND ALSO HAD A LOOKALIKE POLICECAR.POLICE SHOT AND ARRESTED THATSUSPECT AT A GAS STATION...HELATER DIED.NOVA SCOTIA'S PREMIER CALLS THERAMPAGE ONE OF THE MOSTSENSELESS ACTS OF VIOLENCE INTHE HISTORY OF PROVIDENCE.CHECK OUT THIS INCREDIBLEVIDEO...A VALLEY FAMILY ESCAPED





