Worshippers gather after restraining order granted

KANSAS GOVERNORLAURA KELLY'S EXECUTIVEORDER BANNING MASSGATHERINGS IN CHURCHESWAS OVERRULED BY AFEDERAL JUDGE-GRANTING A TEMPORARYRESTRAINING ORDER.THIS APPLIES FOR TWOCHURCHES IN RURALKANSAS WE'VE TOLD YOUABOUT BEFORE - BUTTHERE'S STILL SOMEOTHERS NOT FOLLOWINGTHE ORDER.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGIS IN LAWRENCE WHEREONE CHURCH CONTINUESTO HOLD SERVICE.BUT INSTEAD -- DOZENS OFWORSHIPERS WENTINSIDE INSTEAD ..

AFTERSATURDAY NIGHT'SRULING.-ON A RAINY SUNDAYMORNING - WORSHIPWENT ON AS USUALINSIDE HERITAGEBAPTIST CHURCH IN THEMIDDLE OF THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.AS MEMBERS FILED IN ONEAFTER ANOTHER -- ADOUGLAS COUNTYSHERRIF'S DEPUTY-CIRCLED THE BUILDINGOUTSIDE.PASTOR Scott Hanks, HeritageBaptist ChurchWhere we're at, in this part ofthe country, I think we shouldbe able to have church.NOT BACKING DOWN --SENIOR PASTOR SCOTTHANKS TOLD 41 ACTIONNEWS THE STATE'SORDINANCE LIMITING THENUMBER OF PEOPLE WHOCAN WORSHIP AND THESUBSEQUENT LAWSUIT IS AWIN FOR WORSHIPERS.Scott Hanks, Senior Pastor atHeritage Baptist ChurchI'm so thankful those twochurches did do the lawsuit,but it's not our goal to sue thegovernor we just want thegovernor to follow theconstitution."HERITAGE BAPTIST WASNOT PART OF THE LAWSUIT-- BUT COURT DOCUMENTSWE OBTAINED STATE FIRSTBAPTIST AND CALVARYBAPTIST CHURCHES MADEA SUBSTANTIAL SHOWINGTHAT "DEVELOPMENT OFTHE CURRENTRESTRICTIONS ONRELIGIOUS ACTIVITIESSHOWS RELIGIOUSACTIVITIES WERESPECIFICALLY TARGETEDFOR MORE ONEROUSRESTRICTIONS THANCOMPARABLE SECULARACTIVITIES."DISTRICT JUDGE JOHNBROOMES WROTE-CHURCHES AND RELIGIOUSACTIVITIES APPEAR TOHAVE BEEN SINGLED OUTAMOUNG ESSENTIALFUNCTIONS FOR STRICTERTREATMENT"GOVERNOR KELLY FROMTHE BEGINNING SAID THISWASN'T ABOUT RELIGIOUSLIBERTY BUT ABOUTSTOPPING THE SPREAD OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.A STATEMENT SHERELEASED ON SUNDAYSAID IN PART,This is not about religion.

Thisis about a public health crisis.This ruling was just apreliminary step.ALLIANCE DEFENDINGFREEDOM REPRESENTEDTHE TWO CHURCH -- ANDSAID THE LEGAL ACTIONCOULD HAVE BROADERIMPLICATIONS.Tyson Langhofer, Senior Counsel,Alliance Defending Freedom.In order to issue thistemporary restraining orderthe court had to find that ourclients have a substantiallikihood on prevailing on themerits."Scott Hanks, Senior Pastor atHeritage Baptist ChurchI don't think it's overunfortunately, I think that thiscould continue to go on.Nick Starling / ReportingA HEARING FOR APRELIMINARY INJUNCTIONIS SCHEDULED FORthursday.REPORTING IN LAWRENCENICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.YOU CAN READ A TIMELINEOF THE BACK-AND-FORTHTIED TO GOVERNORKELLY'S EXECUTIVE OR