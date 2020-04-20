Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:23s - Published
UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

UPDATE: Here's how many confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases that officials say are in Idaho.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

OFFICIALS ARE NOWREPORTING NEARLY16 HUNDREDCONFIRMED CASESOF THECORONAVIRUS IN THESTATE... WITH OVER17 THOUSAND TESTSCONDUCTED.TODAY... OFFICIALSCONFIRM ONE NEWDEATH... TOTALING 45.THERE ARE NINETY -ONE PROBABLECASES.FOR THE LATESTUPDATES ONCORONAVIRUS CASESIN THE STATE OFIDAHO... VISIT OURWEBSITE... SIX ONYOUR SIDE DOT COM.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliyahJozel

Jozel_aliyah 🌸 RT @KevzPolitics: #UPDATE: Barbados records two additional coronavirus recoveries as it records no additional cases for the 4th straight da… 11 seconds ago

LittleMissData

Laura Ellis RT @CedScherer: #COVID19 Update - Jan 22 to Apr 18 -> 5now 6 countries with 50 or more confirmed deaths * China revised death tolls for #… 14 seconds ago

MichaelMuteked1

Michael Mutekedza RT @MoHCCZim: COVID-19 Update: As at 19 April Zimbabwe had 25 confirmed cases, including three (3) deaths. Two (2) people have recovered. h… 5 minutes ago

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 UPDATE: Here's the latest numbers from Idaho health officials on how many confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases are i… https://t.co/A7zoSGIAVe 6 minutes ago

AuroraPoliceIL

Aurora Police Department RT @CityofAuroraIL: WEEKEND UPDATE: 28 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed this weekend in Aurora. 25 on Sat., April 18 and 3 on Sun., Apri… 6 minutes ago

CityofAuroraIL

City of Aurora, IL WEEKEND UPDATE: 28 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed this weekend in Aurora. 25 on Sat., April 18 and 3 on Sun.,… https://t.co/1ooWY6RyHJ 7 minutes ago

ChardaeMUFC

Unruly Jamaican 🦋🇯🇲 RT @KevzPolitics: #UPDATE: Cuba recorded 32 coronavirus recoveries in 24 hours; also recorded 63 new coronavirus cases within same time per… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.