Cuomo Announces Aggressive Antibody Testing Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 weeks ago Cuomo Announces Aggressive Antibody Testing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update



The governor said he hopes to un-PAUSE parts of New York state on May 15. He also said statewide antibody testing suggests 25% of New York City residents are positive for antibodies. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 31:32 Published 2 weeks ago Gov. Cuomo Announces Plans To Expand Coronavirus Antibody Testing



The governor is expanding testing on all fronts, including getting antibody tests to all first responders and health care workers to see if they have been exposed to the virus; CBS2's Dave Carlin.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago