25 years since Oklahoma City bombing

Countess FrightBat ~ в тихом омуте черти водятся RT @KenRoth: It has been 25 years since the United States, in Oklahoma, saw the deadly consequences of far-right extremism. We shouldn't fo… 5 minutes ago

Mrs Arden RT @FBI: 25 years after the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995, FBI Director Wray reflects on that day and how the FBI’s counterterror… 6 minutes ago

Raymond Szmigiel RT @morethanmySLE: It's been 25 years since Timothy McVeigh parked a yellow Ryder rental truck filled with 5,000 pounds of explosives outsi… 8 minutes ago

Andres RT @ab_deuces: “25 years ago today, white domestic terrorists Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and Michael Fortier, using a truck bomb, dest… 8 minutes ago

BoomerBrownie RT @JimInhofe: It’s hard to imagine 25 years have passed since the tragedy in Oklahoma City that shaped the people and character of our sta… 9 minutes ago

Richard Immel Hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing. Thinking of my hometown and it’s wonderful people today. #OKC 15 minutes ago