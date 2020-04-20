Why we need to fight misinformation about vaccines | Ethan Lindenberger

Global  

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 07:21s - Published
Ethan Lindenberger never got vaccinated as a kid.

So one day, he went on Reddit and asked a simple question: "Where do I go to get vaccinated?" The post went viral, landing Lindenberger in the middle of a heated debate about vaccination and, ultimately, in front of a US Senate committee.

Less than a year later, the high school senior reports back on his unexpected time in the spotlight and a new movement he's leading to fight misinformation and advocate for scientific truth.

