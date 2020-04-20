NCIS Los Angeles S11E22 Code of Conduct - Season Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles 11x22 "Code of Conduct" Season 11 Episode 22 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - Sam, Callen and Rountree travel to Afghanistan when Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie (Catherine Bell) asks NCIS to help with a sensitive case after two SEALs claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time on Sunday, April 26th on CBS.

