Insecure S04E03 Lowkey Thankful

Insecure 4x03 "Lowkey Thankful" Season 4 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - While Molly's (Yvonne Orji) family celebrates Thanksgiving together, Issa (Issa Rae) and Ahmal (Jean Elie) decide to do their own thing.

Meanwhile, when Lawrence (Jay Ellis) joins Friendsgiving at Condola's (Christina Elmore) house, the new couple breaks some awkward ground.

Written by Phil Augusta Jackson; directed by Mark Sadlek.

Written by Phil Augusta Jackson; directed by Mark Sadlek.