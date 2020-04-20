Illinois National Guard Unit Returns From Combat In Afghanistan Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:35s - Published 7 hours ago The National Guard unit had to quarantine in Texas before returning home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this J Reacter (AMERIforce) RT @silver_report: It's Happening before our eyes 10,000 National Guard under federal control on 24/7 Alert "We are that quick reaction for… 2 days ago Silver Report Uncut™ 🇺🇸 It's Happening before our eyes 10,000 National Guard under federal control on 24/7 Alert "We are that quick reactio… https://t.co/mLfmR0hPo0 2 days ago WEEK 25 News The 634th Brigade Support Battalion Unit Ministry Team, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist,… https://t.co/xHoyLLqHJb 1 week ago